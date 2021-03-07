Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.47). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 120.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

