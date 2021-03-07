Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is ($0.78). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $11.09 on Friday, hitting $178.70. 640,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,476. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $179.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

