Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($4.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.22) and the lowest is ($4.89). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 9,546,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,604. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

