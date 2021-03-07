Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

