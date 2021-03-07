Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.31. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of VNOM opened at $16.33 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.