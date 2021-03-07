Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

