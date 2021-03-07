Zano Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $123,141.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,664.37 or 1.00475812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.50 or 0.00944981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00414050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00299142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005609 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,571,033 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,533 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.