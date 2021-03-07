ZBG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $386,888.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $386,888.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.