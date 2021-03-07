ZClassic Trading Up 11.4% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $26,268.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00250961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00098927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00056864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,135,386 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

