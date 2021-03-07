Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,137.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.99 or 0.03388906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00376070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01012372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00409388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00363374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00254514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

