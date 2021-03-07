Zealium (NZL) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Zealium token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $24,639.19 and $19.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,977,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,977,042 tokens. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

