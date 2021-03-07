Zel Market Cap Reaches $9.59 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00249096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00095696 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057227 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,805,300 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

