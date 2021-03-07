Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,342.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1,342.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.13 or 0.01094872 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00108200 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001586 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

