Zenfuse Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $9.70 million and $1.98 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00790012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,234,056 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.