ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $401.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00285399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012467 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

