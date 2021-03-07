ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 1.1% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $22.50 million and $228,956.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00790119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041704 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

