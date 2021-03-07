Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $85,084.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00249569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00096453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,732,942 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.