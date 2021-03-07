ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $5.87 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00465261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00068512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00076742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00081001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00457144 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

