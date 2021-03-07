Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $159,145.56 and approximately $7,246.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.01009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00363227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,588,748 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

