ZeuxCoin Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,810.16 and $7,783.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

