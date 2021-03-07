Zilla Price Up 18.8% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $190,992.08 and $3,131.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

