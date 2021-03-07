Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $81.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00070044 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,316,429,279 coins and its circulating supply is 11,024,962,126 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

