Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 309,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $135.16 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.