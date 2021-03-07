ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0045 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.02 million and $12,670.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00470855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00077136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00457430 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.