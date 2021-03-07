ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $70,590.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.00462924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00454773 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

