ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $36.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 212.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

