Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $23.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.24 million and the highest is $23.79 million. Zynex posted sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $142.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $144.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.69 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

