$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.01. 37,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

