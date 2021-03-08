-$0.01 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $6.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,541. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CareDx by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

