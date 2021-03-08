$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 78,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,748. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,442,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,781 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

