$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $133.08 on Monday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $214,481.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $10,205,541 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.