$0.15 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,081. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

