-$0.15 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

MNPR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.73. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

