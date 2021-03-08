$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,637 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -547.41. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

