$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

