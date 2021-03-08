$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,244. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.