-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,064,588. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

