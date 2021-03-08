$0.23 EPS Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oblong’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oblong.

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

