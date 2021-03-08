$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIR traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,633. The stock has a market cap of $745.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

