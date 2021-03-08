$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

