$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.54. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 687,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

