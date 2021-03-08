$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.39. 320,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,374. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

