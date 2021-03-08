-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Radius Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.