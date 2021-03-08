-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.61). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($3.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

TPTX stock opened at $111.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

