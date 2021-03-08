-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.61). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($3.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

TPTX stock opened at $111.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.