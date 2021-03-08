$0.56 EPS Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 273.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.