-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.06). Nordstrom posted earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

JWN stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

