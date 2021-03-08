$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $40.92 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of -0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

