$0.74 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

CERN stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

