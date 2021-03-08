-$0.76 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

LRMR stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

