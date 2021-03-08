$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.65. Tenneco posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 348.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. 1,477,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $771.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,987,637.20. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $13,289,058.97. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,164,968 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.